/Delhi pollution: Blame game begins over Indian capital's worsening air quality

Delhi's air pollution crisis is intensifying, with the capital's AQI entering the 'Very Poor' category and several monitoring stations recording 'Severe' levels. As GRAP Stage II restrictions come into force across Delhi-NCR, a political blame game has erupted between the BJP-led Delhi government and the AAP-led Punjab government over stubble burning. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has accused Punjab of allowing farm fires, while Punjab leaders have hit back, accusing Delhi of failing to tackle its own pollution sources.