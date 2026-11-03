/We didn't listen! Anthropic says AI nears recursive breakthrough | The Terminator was real

How Recursive Self-Improvement Works? Science fiction warned us in The Terminator and The Matrix about AI becoming independent and rogue. Now it is becoming reality. AI lab Anthropic says it is closing in on recursive self improvement, where AI can build and improve its own successor without human help. In a rare act of transparency, Anthropic has disclosed the risks and even warned in its IPO filing that its AI may pose existential risks to humanity. Experts are calling self improvement terrifying. Is this the moment machines stop needing humans