/US Midterms: Musk's $445 Mn push fails to protect GOP majority

Published: Nov 04, 2026, 15:14 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2026, 15:14 IST
Democrats seized full control of the U.S. Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, capturing both the Senate and the House of Representatives in a historic wave that flipped key Republican seats across the country. The outcome stands as a direct rebuke to President Donald Trump's legislative agenda and marks a spectacular failure for tech billionaire Elon Musk, who poured a record-breaking $445 million into Republican political campaigns to protect the GOP majority.