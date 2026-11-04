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US Midterms: Musk's $445 Mn push fails to protect GOP majority

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 04, 2026, 15:14 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2026, 15:14 IST
US Midterms: Musk's $445 Mn push fails to protect GOP majority
Democrats seized full control of the U.S. Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, capturing both the Senate and the House of Representatives in a historic wave that flipped key Republican seats across the country. The outcome stands as a direct rebuke to President Donald Trump's legislative agenda and marks a spectacular failure for tech billionaire Elon Musk, who poured a record-breaking $445 million into Republican political campaigns to protect the GOP majority.

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