/US Midterms: Iran's top negotiator says, Americans voted 'no to war'

Published: Nov 04, 2026, 12:14 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2026, 12:14 IST
The 2026 US Midterm Elections could reshape the balance of power in the US Senate, with Democrats targeting three key battleground states in an effort to gain seats. The races are drawing national attention as both parties compete for control of Congress. The outcome will play a major role in determining President Donald Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda and influence major policy decisions. Official election results will ultimately determine whether Democrats can shift the balance of power in Washington.