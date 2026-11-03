/US midterm elections: Battle for congressional chambers begins in high-stakes midterms

The 2026 US midterm elections are underway, with voters deciding the future balance of power in Washington. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being contested, while 36 states are holding gubernatorial elections. With Republicans currently controlling both chambers of Congress, Democrats are looking to make gains and reshape the political landscape. The results will serve as a major test of President Donald Trump's second-term agenda and determine how much influence his administration will have during the next two years.