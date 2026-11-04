/US Midterms: Major rebuke to US president Donald Trump

The 2026 US Midterm Elections could reshape the balance of power in the US Senate, with Democrats targeting three key battleground states in an effort to gain seats. The races are drawing national attention as both parties compete for control of Congress. The outcome will play a major role in determining President Donald Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda and influence major policy decisions. Official election results will ultimately determine whether Democrats can shift the balance of power in Washington. US President Donald Trump has vowed to use his presidential veto power if Democrats take control of Congress following the 2026 midterm elections. Trump said he would reject Democratic-backed legislation before eventually negotiating deals with the opposition. He described the veto as a key tool to counter a Democratic-controlled Congress. His remarks signal a potential legislative standoff between the White House and Congress.