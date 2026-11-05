/CBI, ED working to extradite Uppal to India, officials say

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are working to secure the extradition of alleged bookie Anil Jaisinghani's associate, Uppal, to India, officials have said. Indian agencies are pursuing the necessary legal and diplomatic channels to bring him back to face proceedings in India. The move highlights India's ongoing efforts to track down wanted individuals living abroad and bring them back to face the law. Watch WION for the latest updates.