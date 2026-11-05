/US elections: Trump blames midterm losses on cost of Iran war, not the war itself

Published: Nov 05, 2026, 08:59 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 08:59 IST
US President Donald Trump has responded to the Republican setback in the 2026 midterm elections, saying the party did not lose because of the Iran war itself, but because of the rising cost of the conflict. Trump’s remarks put the economic impact of the war under fresh scrutiny as Democrats gain ground in Congress. What does this mean for Trump's presidency and the Republican Party? Watch WION for the latest political reactions and analysis.