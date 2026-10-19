/Deepest space scare | Terrifying moment astronauts feared they would be lost in space

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman reveals terrifying moment he feared crew might never return to Earth. As Orion passed Moon, distance counter kept climbing beyond planned maximum of 219,667 miles, 353,519 km, triggering fears of navigation error before reading finally fell. Crew ultimately reached record 252,756 miles, 406,771 km, from Earth, farthest humans ever. Four astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen flew over dark side of Moon.