/Did aliens just send earth a signal? China detects mystery radio pulse from 238 light-years away

Are we alone in the universe? Chinese scientists have detected a mysterious radio signal coming from the direction of K2-155, a star system approximately 238 light-years away. The signal, identified as NBS 260108, was discovered in archived observations from China's giant FAST radio telescope. Its unusual frequency characteristics initially made it a candidate for a possible technological signal. The system contains three super-Earths, including one near its star's habitable zone. This also makes the signal interesting. But is this evidence of an alien civilisation trying to communicate with Earth? Scientists say there is no proof. Radio interference from human technology or telescope equipment remains the more likely explanation. The mystery continues.