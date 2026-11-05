/Cyberattacks on France's blood banks: After supermarkets, cold storage for blood becomes next target

Published: Nov 05, 2026, 15:44 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 15:44 IST
France is facing growing cybersecurity concerns after blood bank storage facilities reportedly became targets of cyberattacks, raising fears over the security of critical healthcare infrastructure. Following cyber incidents affecting supermarkets, the latest attacks have brought attention to vulnerabilities in systems responsible for storing and managing blood supplies. The incidents highlight the potential risks cybercrime poses to essential services, public health and the security of sensitive medical data.