/Ukraine nuclear plant hit, Europe warned of danger | Ukraine's energy war explodes

Ukraine has accused Russia of targeting a substation critical to the operation of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, raising concerns over nuclear safety across Europe. The allegation comes amid a massive Russian assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and a deadly strike on a humanitarian aid centre in Komyshuvakha, where 37 people have been reported killed and dozens remain missing. But Kyiv is striking back, with Ukrainian drones hitting a Russian oil refinery and an Ozon logistics centre. Meanwhile, clashes over military recruitment near Kyiv expose growing public anger over mobilisation & the pressures of a prolonged war is causing another headache for President Zelensky.