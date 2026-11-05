/North Korea tests air defences and airfield strike capability

Published: Nov 05, 2026, 20:44 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 20:44 IST
North Korea has tested a new air defence system and fired multiple missiles towards the East Sea, showcasing its expanding military capabilities. Pyongyang claimed the tests verified the system's ability to detect, identify and track targets. The November 4 tests were conducted by North Korea's Missile Administration under the supervision of Kim Jong-sik, a member of the Central Military Commission. The latest weapons trials come amid heightened security tensions in the Korean Peninsula.