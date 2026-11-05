/Is the AI boom masking a bigger crisis?

Published: Nov 05, 2026, 10:29 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 10:29 IST
Global financial markets are facing mounting pressure from multiple fronts. Wars, trade tensions, rising inflation and record government debt are testing investor confidence. Even the artificial intelligence boom, which has powered stock market gains and supported economic growth, is beginning to show signs of strain. With oil prices surging and governments carrying record debt, concerns are growing over whether the global economy is prepared for another major financial shock. Take a look at our special report for more.