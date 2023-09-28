Meta putting AI in smart glasses and assistants, while they launch new devices

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Meta has unveiled artificial intelligence power chat bots, the upgraded Rayband smart glasses and a new mixed reality headset. The company is putting artificial intelligence in digital assistance and smart glasses as it seeks to gain lost ground in the AI race.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos