Men in England to be offered blood pressure checks in barber shops

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Barber shops in England will now be a semi-health checkup centre for men. Recent Studies have revealed that heart attacks are twice as common in men than women which is why the UK's National Health Service is launching a major drive to keep blood pressure in check. Under this plan men will now be able to access medical checks in establishments like barber shops, mosques and Working Men's Clubs in England.

