Meet Russia's 79 years old skating granny
Feb 14, 2021, 02.10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Meet Russia's 79 years old skating granny. Lyubov Morekhodova lives alone on the bank of the famous lake Baikal. She stills wears a pair of skates that her father made for her when she was a child using a saw and pieces of wood.
