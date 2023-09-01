Medicare vs Drug makers: The fight for lower prices

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
In an effort to make these expensive therapies more accessible to senior citizens in the United States, Medicare is planning to haggle pricing for 10 different drugs with manufacturers. Analysts predict that, at least in the short term, the medication pricing negotiations will have little financial impact on manufacturers.

