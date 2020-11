Diego Maradona was not just a footballing superstar in Argentina, he was its greatest son and its greatest icon. For people across the country his death has been nothing less than a personal blow. Why is his passing a national tragedy? WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo spoke to Deputy Envoy Martin Via of the Embassy of Argentina in New Delhi to understand the impact the 1986 World Cup winner had on the people of his country.