Manipur: 64 bodies of victims returned; 8 months on, victims' bodies returned to kin | World DNA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Eight months since ethnic clashes shook India's northeastern state of Manipur. The bodies of 64 victims have been returned to their loved ones.

