Maldives's Mohamed Nasheed expresses worries over extremist elements, Chinese debt

Jul 21, 2021, 03:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In his first television interview since the assassination attempt on him, Mohamad Nasheed, the current speaker of the Maldives Parliament (People's Majlis) has expressed worries over the extremist elements in his country.
