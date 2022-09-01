Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak's wife gets 10 years jail for corruption

Published: Sep 01, 2022, 08:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The wife of ex-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to ten years in prison on each of three bribery charges. It comes days after her husband began serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption.
Read in App