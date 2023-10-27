Malaysia warns Meta, TikTok over allegedly restricting content supporting Palestinians

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Malaysia's communications regulator is set to issue a warning to tech giant Meta and popular short-form video hosting service TikTok over allegedly restricting content supporting the Palestinians on their respective platforms, its communications minister said on Thursday (Oct 26). Fahmi Fadzil took to his official X account and said that he would take a very firm approach if the social media firms fail to address this concern.

