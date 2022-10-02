Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary: Day marks international day of non-violence

Published: Oct 02, 2022, 06:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and senior leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi as India observes the 153rd birth anniversary of the 'Father of the nation'. October 2 is also observed as the international day of non-violence.
Read in App