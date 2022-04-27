Madagascar FM calls Indo Pacific legitimate vision; bats for peaceful military cooperation with India

The visiting Madagascar Foreign minister Richard Randriamandrato has called "Indo pacific vision a legitimate vision", an important remark given the country's key location in south western Indian ocean. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the foreign minister Randriamandrato explained "we have to look forward and have a common willingness for common destiny..." explaining "We have to strengthen dialogues to make sure that we address the issue of terrorism, the piracy, trans national organized crime, illegal fishing as well."