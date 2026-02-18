/Macron in India: India-France Ties Deepen as Macron Praises India’s Innovation | Gravitas

French President Emmanuel Macron has hailed India as a nation that leads global innovation, pointing to Indian-origin CEOs heading some of the world’s biggest tech companies. As India and France deepen cooperation in AI, defence, space and emerging technologies, global tech giants are investing billions into India’s AI infrastructure. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining a vision to make India one of the world’s top AI superpowers, is India entering its defining technological decade? We decode.