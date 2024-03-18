Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi campaigns in Andhra Pradesh, shares stage with NDA allies
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in some states...Political party leaders have started campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. A day after the election dates were announced in India by the election commission the two major rival blocks, the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the opposition I.N.D.IA. Alliance held campaign rallies in South and West India. Watch to know more!