Lloyd Austin Secret Hospitalisation: White House to review Austin's lack of disclosure

According to two defence officials, the deputy secretary of defence did not even realize that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized when she started taking on some of his duties on January 2. Until Thursday, three days after the secretary checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center due to complications from an elective surgery, senior leaders, including Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, the Pentagon's second-in-command, were kept in the dark about Austin's actual location. As previously reported in news, Austin was hospitalised for three days before even the president learned of it.