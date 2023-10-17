LinkedIn announces more layoffs amid slowing revenue growth

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
In a move to counteract a noticeable decline in revenue growth, LinkedIn has announced a significant workforce reduction the social media Network for professionals owned by Microsoft will cut 668 employees across its engineering talent and finance teams. This marks the second round of job cuts this year for the company affecting more than 3% of its 20,000-strong staff.

