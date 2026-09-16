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Kolkata police enforce 11-foot height limit on Durga idols

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 19:50 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 19:50 IST
Kolkata Police and Lalbazar headquarters have strictly enforced an 11-foot height restriction on Durga Puja idols, creating widespread production shifts across Kumartuli. The directive follows serious safety concerns over high-voltage overhead wires along Circular Railway transit points—where line clearances drop below 17.5 feet—and tight clearance under riverfront level-crossing gates. Authorities warned that combined vehicle and idol heights exceeding safe thresholds during immersion processions pose electrocution hazards, prompting sculptors to cap heights and alter traditional designs.

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