/Kolkata police enforce 11-foot height limit on Durga idols

Kolkata Police and Lalbazar headquarters have strictly enforced an 11-foot height restriction on Durga Puja idols, creating widespread production shifts across Kumartuli. The directive follows serious safety concerns over high-voltage overhead wires along Circular Railway transit points—where line clearances drop below 17.5 feet—and tight clearance under riverfront level-crossing gates. Authorities warned that combined vehicle and idol heights exceeding safe thresholds during immersion processions pose electrocution hazards, prompting sculptors to cap heights and alter traditional designs.