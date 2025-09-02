LOGIN
Kier Starmer reshuffles cabinet ahead of Autumn budget

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 17:29 IST
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reshuffled his cabinet ahead of the Autumn Budget, bringing fresh faces into key economic and policy roles. Watch the video to know more updates on this!

