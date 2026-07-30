/Kerala's Rivers Among India's Most Polluted, CPCB Report Raises Alarm

Kerala is facing a growing environmental crisis as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports a sharp decline in river water quality across the state. According to the latest assessment, Kerala has 32 polluted river stretches, the second-highest number in India, highlighting the increasing impact of rapid urbanization and untreated sewage on the state's freshwater ecosystems. The report, based on water quality data collected between 2020 and 2023, found that untreated sewage discharge and inadequate sanitation infrastructure have significantly degraded river health. Nearly half of the water samples tested were found to be contaminated with harmful bacteria, raising serious concerns about public health and environmental sustainability.