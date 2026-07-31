/Kerala Government Closes Vigilance Case Against CM V.D. Satheesan | LDF Slams UDF

The Kerala government has formally closed the long-running vigilance case against Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, bringing an investigation launched by the previous LDF government to an end. The case was linked to the Punarjani flood rehabilitation project, which aimed to support victims of the devastating 2018 Kerala floods. Authorities said there was no legal or factual basis to continue the investigation, describing the case as politically motivated. However, the opposition CPIM-led LDF has strongly criticized the decision, alleging that the UDF government granted Satheesan a clean chit despite evidence. The move has sparked a fresh political confrontation in Kerala, with both sides accusing each other of using investigations for political purposes.