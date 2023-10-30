Kerala blasts: CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders investigation; alert sounded in New Delhi, many states

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
At least three killed and several were injured in a series of explosions at a convention centre in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday where a Christian group was holding a prayer meeting. Now New Delhi and Mumbai are put on high alert.

