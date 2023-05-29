Keanu Reeves reunites with band Dogstar for first show in more than 20 years
At the BottleRock event in Napa Valley on Saturday, Keanu Reeves performed with his alternative rock band for the first time in more than 20 years. The 58-year-old actor admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle that he was a little anxious about playing in front of a live audience, but that his bandmate Robert Mailhouse was able to calm him down: "He was just really positive. Listen to the music, he said. Simply participate in the singing, and everything else will follow.'"