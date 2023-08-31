Japan: PM Kishida eats Fukushima fish to dispel concerns over water release

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Days after effluent from the region's wrecked nuclear facility was discharged into the Pacific, the prime minister of Japan consumed what he described as "safe and delicious" fish from Fukushima. A video of Fumio Kishida eating fish from Fukushima was posted on social media by his office after China prohibited all imports of seafood from its neighbor as a result of the August 24 spill.

