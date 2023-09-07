Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM to space

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Japan launched its lunar exploration spacecraft on Thursday aboard a homegrown H-IIA rocket, clearing a path to become the world's fifth country to land on the moon early next year. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said the rocket took off from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan as planned and successfully released the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM). Unfavourable weather led to three postponements in a week last month.

