Japan finance minister Shunichi Suzuki to host G7 meet in Washington

Japan will preside over a Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders' conference on April 12 in Washington to discuss the underlying global economy, global supply networks, inflation, and the Ukraine issue, according to Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday. Suzuki will visit Washington to host the G7 finance leaders' conference with the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank. Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United States, and Japan are members of the G7.