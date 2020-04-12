Jallianwala Bagh: Lest we forget

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919. British troops fired on hundreds of unarmed men, women and children in Amritsar. Official records put the death toll at 379, but historians say the number was closer to 1,000. 101 years on, Britain has not apologised for this deeply shameful chapter of its colonial past. Why do India's calls for a formal state apology from the British government continue to fall on deaf ears? Kishwar Desai, author of 'Jallianwala Bagh, 1919: the real-story' explains.