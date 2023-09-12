Israeli NSA Tzachi Hanegb welcomes new India-West Asia- Europe trade route

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
One of the key announcements at the G20 Summit in New Delhi was of an Economic corridor between India, West Asia and Europe. Our correspondent Jodie Cohen spoke to the National Security Advisor of Israel, Tzachi Hanegb about the same listen-in.

