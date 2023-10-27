Israel-Palestine war: UN says aid 'nothing more than crumbs'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Over 8800 people have died on both sides of the Gaza border since the Israel-Hamas war began. Israel has continued its airstrikes and is now preparing for a ground assault even as there is no end in sight for the hostage crisis or in civilian casualties. The united nations has now raised concerns about war crimes being committed on both the sides.

