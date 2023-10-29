Israel-Palestine war: UN Chief warns Gaza growing more desperate 'by the hour'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Israeli authorities intensify their ground operations to wipe out Hamas while the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the situation in the besieged Gazan strip is growing more desperate by the hour. The United Nations has added that the Civil order in The Enclave is breaking down due to Israel's relentless strikes.

