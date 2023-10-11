Israel-Palestine war: Turkish President has fervently backed the Palestinian cause

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Turkish president urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. But Erdogan also delivered measured criticism of Hamas and urged both sides to respect the ethics of War. A day later on Tuesday, Erdogan criticised the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel saying that it would commit serious massacres in Gaza.

