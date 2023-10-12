Israel-Palestine War: The Unity government has been formed in Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the National Unity Party Gantz have agreed to establish an emergency War government. Israel's prime minister Netanyahu has said that every Hamas member is a dead man that is after the first meeting of his country's emergency government. The announcement of the new cabinet comes in the wake of savage attacks by Hamas on Israel.

