Israel-Palestine war: Tech firms in Israel expected to fortify security

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Israel is facing its most serious crisis in decades in fact as this happens to be one of the most intense escalations in the Israel-Palestinian conflict in years. It's reported this could have a direct impact on Israel's Tech sector. According to investors and analysts tech companies operating in Israel are expected to fortify security as they could face disruptions.

