Israel-Palestine war: Taliban fighters to join Hamas in war?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Israel has come under the worst attack it's seen in decades. Prime Minister Netanyahu has bowed to crush the enemy and that is the Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip and raise them to ruins. Now the Israeli military has already announced a total siege of the Gaza Strip. Over 300,000 Israeli reservists have also been called up hinting at a possible full-blown invasion of Gaza.

