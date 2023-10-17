Israel-Palestine war | Report: MBS made Blinken wait for hours, then deferred meet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
The United States President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks. Iran has warned of possible preemptive actions against Israel in the coming hours. As Tel Aviv gears up for a ground offensive on the Gaza strip, Hamas says they are ready and it does not scare them.

