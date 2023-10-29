Israel-Palestine war: Qatar negotiates with Hamas to free more hostages

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Arab Nation Qatar has emerged as a front-running mediator between Israel and Hamas but it has refused calls by Western leaders to shut down the office of Hamas in Doha. Qatar has said that the Hamas office needs to remain to keep communication open with the terror group.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos