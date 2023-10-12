Israel-Palestine War: Key facts about the mighty Gerald R. Ford

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
The Hamas attack marked the biggest and deadliest incursion into Israel since Egypt and Syria launched a sudden assault in a bid to reclaim lost territory in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago. The US has deployed the U-S-S Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier group near Israel. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the US Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier is accompanied by cruisers and destroyers. Here's all you need to know about the mighty warship.

