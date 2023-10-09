Israel-Palestine war | Israeli President Herzog: Crossing border an unforgivable sin

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Israel is at war with Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip more than 11,00 people have been killed on both sides since the war broke out. On Saturday Hamas reigned thousands of rockets on Israel in a surprise pre-dawn attack from Gaza. Israeli leadership have now cautioned the nation for a long and difficult War.

